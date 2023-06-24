Orlando Magic will play five games in NBA Summer League. See schedule

THE NBA opportunity that Kai Sotto has long been waiting for finally happens from July 7 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Sotto, who went undrafted in the NBA Rookie Draft last year, will finally get a chance to play before coaches, team officials, scouts, and fans in the Summer League after getting an invitation from the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Although stars and starters skip the Summer League, the 7-foot-3 center will get a chance to play with the Magic's second stringers, rookies and fellow free agents either fighting for spots in the Orlando lineup or hoping to catch the attention of other NBA teams.

The Magic of coach Jamahl Mosley selected two players in Friday's NBA Draft - Arkansas' Anthony Black at No. 6 and Jett Howard, son of former NBA player Juwan Howard, at No. 11 overall. The focus should be on them.

However, Sotto and the other free agent invitees should get their chance in the spotlight, however limited. It's up to them to make the most of it,

The Magic will play five games (the fifth opponent has yet to be announced), going against the Detroit Pistons on July 8 (July 9, Manila time), the Indiana Pacers on July 10, the New York Knicks on July 12 and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 13.

SEE full schedule:

Will Sotto be fielded in those games?

That should be the coaches' call, although NBA teams traditionally give all their invitees ample minutes to show what they can do.