OKC Thunder hires former PH nat'l player Chip Engelland as assistant: report

THE Oklahoma City Thunder look to boost their shooting with the hiring of former Philippine men’s basketball team member Chip Engelland.

A product of Duke, Engelland played for the NCC team and represented the Philippines along with other naturalized Filipino citizens in international play before becoming a top shooting mentor in the NBA.

Engelland moves to the Thunder after 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first to report the move.

The 61-year-old Engelland joins the staff of Mark Daigneault, 37, who was elevated to head coaching spot in 2020.

