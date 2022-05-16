News you need to know: Yulo triple treat, PBA Draft and more

Triple treat from Yulo

Caloy Yulo adds to his gold haul in Hanoi. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CALOY Yulo has won three gold medals with three events still on schedule in the Southeast Asian Games gymnastics competition in Vietnam.

The world champion gymnast topped the men’s rings with a score of 14.400, beating home bets Nguyen Van Khanh (13.800) and Le Thanh Tung (13.500).

Continue reading below ↓

Yulo, also dominated the floor exercise final to add to his individual all-around gold, is set to see action in the vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Kim Mangrobang joined the Filipino multiple medalists, making it two gold medals by adding the duathlon title to her triathlon crown.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Aleah Finnegan now also has two gold medals, earning her first individual crown in the SEAG by ruling the apparatus final. She was part of the Philippine squad that topped the team event on Saturday.

Also adding gold to the Philippines’ haul were Agatha Wong in women’s taijijian, Arnel Mandal in the sanda men’s -56 kilograms in wushu, William Morrison in the men’s shot put in athletics, and the dancesports pair of Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo.

PBA Draft

Continue reading below ↓

Jeremiah Gray could join Terrafirma in the Commissioner's Cup.

BRANDON Rosser was taken first overall by Blackwater, as expected, and injured Jeremiah Gray picked second by Terrafirma didn’t come as a huge surprise either in the PBA Draft on Sunday at the Robinsons Place in Manila.

Gray is in the US undergoing rehab after ACL surgery and the earliest he could suit up is the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup, but Terrafirma is confident it made the right choice.

"Alam naman namin yung risk. Actually ilang months na rin naman siyang naka-rest so willing to wait kami talaga."

Converge picked Jeo Ambohot and No. 3 and Justin Arana at No. 4. Rain or Shine took Gian Mamuyac at fifth followed by JM Calma to NorthPort, Tyrus Hill to NLEX, Javi Gomez de Liano to Ginebra, Kurt Lojera to Blackwater, Shaun Ildefonso to Rain or Shine, Mark Dyke to Blackwater and Keith Zaldivar to Magnolia.

Continue reading below ↓

Abando update

Letran is hoping Rhenz Abando can suit up next week. PHOTO: NCAA/GMA Photos

LETRAN says a bone fracture has been ruled out but the Knights are still waiting for test results on Rhenz Abando’s ankle.

The Knights main man hurt his left ankle on an awkward fall after a putback dunk in the third period and was not able to return to the game.

Continue reading below ↓

Letran rallied to beat Mapua, 68-63, to close in on the NCAA title, although Abando’s return in Game Two next week is uncertain.

The 24-year-old transferee from University of Sto. Tomas had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Brent Paraiso, also a former Tiger, led the Knights with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Louie Sangalang added 14 points, seven boards and two blocks.

Warren Bonifacio led the Cardinals’ balanced attack with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Arvin Gamboa also scored 10.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.