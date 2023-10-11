Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA promotes In tae Hwang, Sha'Rae Mitchell to full-time referee staff

    The NBA has 74 full-time referees and eight other non-staff referees in line for games this season
    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    NEW YORK — The NBA has promoted Intae Hwang and Sha'Rae Mitchell to its full-time referee staff for the coming season.

    Hwang is a native of South Korea who moved to New Jersey in 2020 with hopes of becoming a referee in the US. He worked seven games as a non-staff official last season and has also worked in the G League, the WNBA, the Summer Olympics and the Basketball World Cup.

    Mitchell refereed 11 games as a non-staff official last season, and has also worked in the G League and WNBA. She also worked college games for five years, in the Pac-12, West Coast, Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences.

    "We are thrilled to welcome Intae and Sha'Rae to our full-time staff," NBA senior vice president for referee development and training Monty McCutchen said. "They have excelled in their performance areas and earned the right to officiate NBA games on a regular basis."

    Hwang In Tae

    Both will also work G League games this season, as all NBA referees with fewer than four years of service are asked to do.

    The NBA has 74 full-time referees and eight other non-staff referees in line for games this season.

