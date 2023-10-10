Quickley gets Knicks off to fast start with win over Celtics

IMMANUEL Quickley scored 21 off the bench, shooting 8 for 14, as the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, 114-107, on Monday at Madison Square Garden (Tuesday, Manila time).

RJ Barrett has 12 points on 1 of 6 shooting for the Knicks in their preseason opener.

Payton Pritchard, who signed a four-year $30 million extension on Sunday, again showed the way for the Celtics with 21 points, going 7 for 15.

Dalano Banton added 20 points for Boston, which slid to 1-1.

