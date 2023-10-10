Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 10
    NBA

    Quickley gets Knicks off to fast start with win over Celtics

    New York gets big preseason opening win at MSG
    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    IMMANUEL Quickley scored 21 off the bench, shooting 8 for 14, as the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, 114-107, on Monday at Madison Square Garden (Tuesday, Manila time).

    RJ Barrett has 12 points on 1 of 6 shooting for the Knicks in their preseason opener.

    See Eight Lakers score in double figures in victory over Nets in Las Vegas

    Payton Pritchard, who signed a four-year $30 million extension on Sunday, again showed the way for the Celtics with 21 points, going 7 for 15.

    Dalano Banton added 20 points for Boston, which slid to 1-1.

    Evan Fournier

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again