Some NBA players 'secretly' training in closed gyms despite quarantine

IT looks like some NBA stars are so eager to return to action that they have been defying quarantine measure in the US.

Blake Schuster of Bleacher Report quoted a report by The Ahtletic that some players are covertly training in gyms that are supposed to be closed.

"As of now, no player is allowed into his team's facility or some other gym to work out. Development staffers are not supposed to be working with the players. If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed,” The Athletic reported.

These players apparently can’t wait for May 8, the date the NBA has planned to reopen some team practice facilities.

Bleacher Report reported that Georgia governor Brian Kemp has already allowed the Atlanta Hawks to return to training, although the team remains cautious about bringing its staff back to work.

Playoff contenders Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and the Toronto Raptors are also waiting for officials to give them permission to return.