    NBA

    Next NBA season could be pushed back to December

    PHOTO: AP

    THE coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has pushed back all incoming NBA events from the remainder of the regular season to the playoffs, and beyond.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Friday, Manila time there’s a chance the next NBA season won’t begin until December, with the season stretched to July or August 2021.

    League commissioner Adam Silver, Wojnarowski reported, is pressed to make urgent decisions at the turn of the month – almost two since the suspension of play after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

    “There's support for a 2020-2021 season that would start in December and extend through late July or August, sources said,” Wojnarowski reported. “Silver has been preparing teams for the possibility of a delayed start to next season, which would potentially address the league's longer-range concerns, whether this season is completed or not.”

    The league is still weighing all its options regarding the current season – whether to resume with a modified playoff format or just cancel for the benefit of the public.

    Among the options is holding a shortened playoffs in Las Vegas.

    The NBA draft is also expected to be moved from June 25 to August or September, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

