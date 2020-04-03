NBA exploring holding shortened playoffs in Las Vegas

A CITY without an NBA team could end up hosting the playoffs.

The NBA is exploring the possibility of holding the postseason in Las Vegas when the league returns from indefinite suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the development on Thursday, Manila time, according to SI.com sources who know the league’s mindset.

Mannix cited a CNBC report last week that theorized the league could play in a best-of-five series in the opening round and the Finals, with a knockout phase sandwiched in between.

Although nothing is cast in stone, Mannix quoted a source saying “nothing is off the table.”

The NBA has strong ties with Las Vegas, where a summer league has been held since 2004.

The Lakers and Warriors face off in a preseason game at the T-Mobile Arena.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen when restrictions will loosen up and how the league can deal with logistics of having 16 teams, made up of thousands of players and staff, on top of media, expected to converge in one city.

