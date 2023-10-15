Jazz get back on track, beat Blazers in home preseason opener

LAURI Markkanen had 26 points and was a rebound short of a double-double as the Utah Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-133, in NBA preseason action on Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City (Sunday, Manila time).

Keyonte George had 17 points and four assists, while Collin Sexton scored 16 and dropped six for the Jazz.

See Timberwolves rally in fourth to beat Knicks for third straight win

Jordan Clarkson played 25 minutes, scoring 9 on 4 of 7 shooting as Utah won its preseason home opener and improved to 2-1 after a splitting two games against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Jazz took control with a 40-36 first period and held on.

PHOTO: AP

Anfernee Simons had 29 points, while Jerami Grant scored 24 for Portland.

Shaedon Sharpe added 20 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers, who slid to 1-2.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph