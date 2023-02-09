Lakers trading Westbrook to get Russell, 2 others in three-team deal

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    RUSSELL Westbrook's time with the LA Lakers is at an end.

    Multiple news reports bared the Lakers are giving up the mercurial guard, Juan Toscano Anderson, Damian Jones, and a lightly protected 2027 first-round pick in a three-team deal that also involves the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz.

    Under the terms of the deal that reports said is already being finalized, the Lakers will get back their former first-round pick D'Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves as well as Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

    Westbrook will end up at Utah but according to sources will likely be waived by the Jazz, who are on rebuilding mode and put more value on another prized draft asset from the Lakers in CEO Danny Ainge's time in charge.

    On the other hand, the Timberwolves will get veteran guard Mike Conley from the Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and late draft picks in the deal.

      According to ESPN, all the players involved in the trade have been notified including Westbrook, who sources said had a shouting match with Lakers coach Darvin Ham during the loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

      Once done, the deal will mark the end of Westbrook's uneventful two years in Los Angeles that saw the Lakers miss the playoffs last season and flounder below .500 while dealing with injuries this campaign.

      Westbrook will be a free agent at the end of the season.

