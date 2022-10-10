Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 10
    NBA

    AD takes charge as LeBron-less Lakers overcome Warriors

    2 hours ago
    Anthony Davis
    Anthony Davis goes 9 for 18 in 21 minutes of play.
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Lakers finally got things going, scoring a 124-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in San Franciso (Monday, Manila time).

    Winless in three previous games in the preseason, all at home, the Lakers played without LeBron James and came up with a big away victory, with Anthony Davis scoring 28 points.

    See DeMar DeRozan leads way as Bulls rally to win at Raptors

    Kendrick Nunn had 21 points in 25 minutes off the bench for Los Angeles.

    Steph Curry, Anthony Davis

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Steph Curry shoots 8 for 18, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. PHOTO: AP

    Jordan Poole came up with 25 points as Golden State absorbed its first loss in three games.

    Watch Now

    Steph Curry scored 24 on 9 for 18 shooting for the Warriors.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Anthony Davis goes 9 for 18 in 21 minutes of play.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again