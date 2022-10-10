AD takes charge as LeBron-less Lakers overcome Warriors

THE Los Angeles Lakers finally got things going, scoring a 124-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in San Franciso (Monday, Manila time).

Winless in three previous games in the preseason, all at home, the Lakers played without LeBron James and came up with a big away victory, with Anthony Davis scoring 28 points.

Kendrick Nunn had 21 points in 25 minutes off the bench for Los Angeles.

Steph Curry shoots 8 for 18, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. PHOTO: AP

Jordan Poole came up with 25 points as Golden State absorbed its first loss in three games.

Steph Curry scored 24 on 9 for 18 shooting for the Warriors.

