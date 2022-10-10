DeMar DeRozan leads way as Bulls rally to win at Raptors

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls used a second-half rally to beat the Toronto Raptors, 115-98, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

DeRozan converted 7 of 12 shots and all seven of his free throws.

Javonte Green scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 14. Nikola Vucevic finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Paschal Siakam led the Raptors with 18 points and nine rebounds. The starting Toronto backcourt of Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet carried the Raptors to a lead in the first half. Trent finished with 17 points and VanVleet had 13.

Both teams played their regular starters, except for missing Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who is recovering from a meniscus tear suffered in January.

The Raptors built a 10-point halftime lead behind Trent and VanVleet. The tandem combined for 25 points before the break, including Trent connecting on all five of his shots. Defensively, they had six steals in the half, including four by VanVleet. The Bulls had 16 turnovers in the first half.

The Bulls erased the lead in the third and pulled away in the fourth. Chicago outscored Toronto 68-41 in the second half.

