Klay Thompson feels like a kid trying out for spot on varsity team

KLAY Thompson has already carved out a reputation as one of the best shooters in an NBA career that’s approaching a decade, but he’s feeling like a young aspirant ahead of his 10th season in the league.

The Golden State Warriors sniper showed his excitement about the upcoming season by posting an Instagram photo of him lifting weights with a caption comparing his feeling to a kid trying out for a spot on the varsity team.

Thompson is teaming up with Splash Brother Steph Curry in their bid to help the Warriors relive lost glory after finishing with the worst record last season at 15-50.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 30-year-old Thompson has long been cleared to work out after missing the entire last season to heal his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) that he tore in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.