Kai Sotto works out with Orlando ahead of NBA Rookie Draft

KAI Sotto's road to the NBA just went through Orlando.

The 7-foot-3 center snapped a photo of him inside the Orlando Magic's locker room as he hopes to impress their coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kai Sotto works out with Magic

Orlando holds the top overall pick in this year's draft, as well as two picks in the second round slotted at the 32nd and 35th.

Sotto reportedly trained with New York Knicks as his agents lined up workouts for him after being snubbed from the Draft Combine.

More teams are slated to get a glimpse of the Filipino wunderkind in the coming days as he attempts to be the first homegrown Pinoy drafted in the NBA.

The workouts makes up for the former Ateneo Eaglet's absence from the high-profile NBA Combine that was held last week in Chicago.

