Kai Sotto on NBA draft letdown: 'I'll remember this feeling'

KAI Sotto refused to kiss his NBA dreams goodbye even after being left out in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Filipino center instead sees Friday's disappointment as an extra motivation as he vowed to push harder in his quest to become the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the big league.

"Of course, the dream is always the NBA so I have to do whatever it takes to get better and get stronger, to improve," he told PlayItRightTV.

"It's just a speedbump. We didn't get to Plan A but we got Plan B. This is not a signal for me to stop but to keep on going."

Still, disappointment is palpable in the voice of Sotto after not hearing his name called after all of the 58 picks were named.

"I can't really explain the feeling but it's not a good feeling. I really worked hard and did my best to get here but it's what happened," he said, believing that he did all he could in the workouts he had with eight teams in the leadup to the event.

What he can take from this experience, though, was the unwavering support of the Filipino people in his attempt to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA.

"I’m still always thankful for all the support I get from fellow Filipinos and just happy na whatever happens, they’re always there from me," he said, with the pain of this setback still stinging.

"I just feel like I let the people down and I always remember this feeling na ganoon, parang next time, I will do my best. It’s a chip on my shoulder [each time] I step on the court and I believe God has better plans for me and I won't stop."

