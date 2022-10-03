Boucher stars as Raptors win by 32 points over new-look Jazz

CHRIS Boucher scored 11 points and Precious Achiuwa added 10 to lead Toronto past Utah, 114-82, in NBA preseason play on Sunday night in Edmonton, Alberta (Monday, Manila time).

Josh Jackson also had 10 points for the Raptors on 4-for-5 shooting from the field.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 20 points, and Collin Sexton and rookie Walker Kessler each contributed 11 points. Kessler, the No. 22 overall pick from Auburn, was 5 of 7 from the field in 13 minutes.

The Raptors' starters played limited time, none of the first five logging more than 18 minutes.

The game was the first look at the changes for the Jazz, who traded key pieces like center Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic during the offseason. Even former coach Quin Snyder is gone, making way for Will Hardy.

Markkanen, one of several players who came from Cleveland in the trade for Mitchell, helped the Jazz stay within 50-49 at the half with 17 first-half points. But Toronto would outscore Utah 32-15 in the third quarter to take control.

Jordan Clarkson scored seven points on 3 of 10 shooting for Utah.

Jordan Clarkson plays 18 minutes, shooting 3 for 10. PHOTO: AP



ROCKETS 134, SPURS 96

Rookies Jabari Smith, the third overall pick in this year's draft, and Tari Eason, the No. 17 selection, each scored 21 points Sunday night as Houston defeated San Antonio in the preseason opener for both teams.

Smith, a 6-foot-10 forward from Auburn, connected on 8 of 15 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range over 24 minutes. Eason was 9 of 13 from the field. Josh Christopher added 15 points, and Eric Gordon and Alperen Sengun totaled 13 points each for the Rockets.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 13 points, and Isaiah Roby scored 12. Zach Collins finished with 11 and rookie Malaki Branham, the 20th overall pick from Ohio State, added 10 points, making all but one of his five shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

