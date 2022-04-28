Where does Kai Sotto stand in NBA prospect rankings?

WHERE does Kai Sotto stand in the mock drafts heading into the 2022 NBA Draft?

The odds are quite long at this time.

Sotto has yet to make it to the Top 60 of most mock drafts even after his solid showing for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

ESPN currently places Sotto as the 99th-best prospect in the pool and the 11th-best center in the field.

Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and USA Today made mock drafts for the two rounds of the annual rookie selection and did not have the 7-foot-3 center in their Top 60.

Mock drafts made by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish and NBC Sports' Tyler Byrum and Chese Hughes, both of which only covered the first round, did not have a single mention of the Filipino big man.

There are quite a number of big men in the top of most mock drafts, but no Kai Sotto.

Sotto was placed at 113rd by the NBA Draft Room with his game being compared to that of Alexis Ajinca and Rik Smits.

"Tall and smooth with an emerging game, Sotto has filled out his frame well over the past few years. He’s looking stronger and quicker and more like an NBA player," the site said.

Sotto also did not place in the Big Board: Top 100 of NBADraft.net.

Will Kai be in Draft Combine?

All hope isn't lost, though, with Sotto getting a chance to prove himself if he gets an invite to the NBA Draft Combine on May 16 to 22.

His stock can also boost heading into the June 23 event.

But there's also an option for international players to drop out no later than June 13, 10 days before the draft proper.

