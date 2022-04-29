Kai decision to declare for NBA draft catch pals Padrigao, Chiu by surprise

KAI Sotto surprised his friends Forthsky Padrigao and Geo Chiu that after his grueling first season in Australia, he is back in the country.

Padrigao, Chiu on Kai Sotto move

"Nagulat na lang kami na nasa Philippines na pala siya. Di kami updated eh," said Chiu. "Nagulat na lang kami na andito na siya and kinamusta lang naman namin siya overall."

Padrigao added, "Hindi namin muna siya tinanong about basketball or anything kasi alam namin na umuwi siya dito para mag-relax muna and spend time with his family. Wala namang basketball talk nung nag-usap kami."

Little did the two know that the 7-foot-3 center still had another shocker up his sleeve, declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

"Kaninang umaga ko lang din nalaman yung news about Kai," quipped Padrigao.

"We were clueless," Chiu shared. "That time, hindi pa rin naman niya sinabi sa amin na mage-enter siya ng draft."

It was a move that definitely caught the two by surprise, yet one that they're happy to see as Sotto takes his first step of reaching his dreams and becoming the first homegrown Filipino player to be drafted in the NBA.

And one can't fault Padrigao and Chiu for being proud friends, from their days in Ateneo High School where they led the Blue Eaglets to the UAAP Season 80 championship in 2019, to the Gilas Pilipinas Youth national team.

"Excited ako for him kasi alam namin kung ano yung pinagdaanan ni Kai at yung hirap niya para maabot niya yung dreams niya," said Padrigao.

Chiu elaborated: "Lahat kami sobrang excited for him and for his career dahil alam namin yung lahat ng mga pinagdaanan niya at yung pinagdaanan naming lahat. Nag-start kami sa SEABA pa, so parang ang layo na ng pinagsamahan namin at parang kilalang-kilala na namin siya and yung mga things na kaya niyang gawin."

"Grabe yung improvement niya. So lahat kami excited and sobrang pinagdadasal na lang namin siya," he continued, alluding to the tireless work Sotto had with the Adelaide 36ers.

Regardless of what the future holds for Sotto, Padrigao and Chiu promise that they will always be there for their bud.

"We'll continue praying for him especially with his decision, and syempre kahit anong mangyari, nandito lang kami sa likod niya supporting him," said Chiu.

Padrigao ended: "Dito lang naman kami lagi for him. Suporta lang kami lagi. Exciting kasi ito yata yung first NBA Draft na talagang papanoorin namin."

