COLUMN: Should Jaylen Brown be upset over Celtics bid to trade him for KD?

CHICAGO - I can't figure out what I'm more upset about.

That John Amores lost his cool and decided to rearrange the dental fixtures of UP Maroons player Mark Gil Belmonte, or that Amores violently misrepresented a school named after one of our most revered heroes, Dr. Jose Rizal.

Physical contact is expected in basketball, but not the type where fists strike mouths, so this was shocking.

But I hope Amores' punishment, an indefinite ban for now, will be eventually downgraded to something more definite and that he'd be allowed to resume playing at some point.

We must continue to condemn the use of excessive, unnecessary force in our playgrounds. But I'm willing to give Amores the benefit of the doubt absent the knowledge of what really happened when the two players 'jostled" for a rebound under the basket.

Heat of the moment. Fire of passion.

Passing judgment is easy but uncovering a motive and then making sure due process is observed is harder, more complex.

Unless you're the Dalai Lama you've probably lost your cool at some point in your life. Amores got unhinged today and the only difference is that he actually took a swing and connected while the world watched.

Punish John Amores. Suspend him for a few games and maybe even have his school pay for the dental surgery that Belmonte requires. But don't ice him forever and take away his scholarship and a chance to continue to play the game he loves.

Sports, like life, should offer a second chance.

JAYLEN BROWN IS "PISSED."

When news trickled out yesterday the Boston Celtics were willing to send Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn in a package deal that would pry Kevin Durant from the Nets, the All-Star guard did not take it well.

"Smh," he said on his official Twitter account.

Naturally, his plethora of followers and fans followed Brown's anger with a rage that lit social media on fire.

Oh, stop it.

I have no sympathy for the jilted feelings of a star athlete who makes $26.6 million this upcoming season and $28.5 million after that.

All this talk about "disrespect" is nonsense. The Celtics showed more than just that when they signed Brown to a four-year $107 million deal last October 2019.

Loyalty is a two-way street. Players - Durant and Kyrie Irving most recently - repeatedly dishonor their deals by demanding for trades but when team executives dislodge players they are viewed as cold, heartless corporate suits.

Isn't that the definition of hypocricy?

Look, the Celtics thought they'd be a better team with Durant than with Brown on the lineup. And they're not wrong. I'd take that swap, too, twice every day.

And it doesn't mean Jaylen isn't great; it just means that Kevin is much greater.

PICK AND ROLL. The feat Converge accomplished by making the playoffs despite the transition they're going through as a new franchise is admirable, but the dream ends tomorrow against powerhouse Talk N' Text.

Same thing with Blackwater. There is so much to love about their journey from 0-29 to 5-1 early this conference. And the leadership coach Ariel Vanguardia has shown is special.

But just like the FiberXers, the Bossings will also exit the tournament.

San Miguel Beer simply has too many weapons.

