    Eight Lakers score in double figures in victory over Nets in Las Vegas

    Balanced offense in bounce-back win
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    RUI Hachimura scored 19 off the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 129-126, in NBA preseason action on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Anthony Davis had 13 points and seven rebounds, while LeBron James scored 10 and made five assists as the Lakers bounced back from their 108-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

    D’Angelo Russell had 14 points and six assists, Austin Reaves scored 18, Taurean Prince added 13, while Christian Wood and Maxwell Lewis each chipped in with 10.

    Cam Thomas led all scorers, delivering 26 points in the Nets’ first game of the preseason.

    Ben Simmons scored 10 for Brooklyn.

