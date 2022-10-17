Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Grizzlies sign big man Brandon Clarke to contract extension

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    Brandon Clarke is the Grizzlies' career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season.
    PHOTO: AP

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4 percent from the field in about 20 minutes per game.

    Clarke is the Grizzlies' career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks.

    Brandon Clarke

    The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.

