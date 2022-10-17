Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bucks guard Pat Connaughton out three weeks with strained calf

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    Pat Connaughton
    Pat Connaughton and several key players will miss the Bucks' first few games.
    PHOTO: AP

    MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.

    Connaughton had missed the Bucks' final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.

    Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

    Khris Middleton reacts to a call in Bucks vs Hawks Game 3Khris Middleton is recovering from a left wrist injury.

    The Bucks also are expected to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles.

      Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and is hoping to return early this season. Ingles is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn't expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.

      The Bucks open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.

