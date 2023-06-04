After Utah trip, Kai Sotto taking part in Dallas Mavericks mini camp

KAI Sotto is having a busy summer.

Just days after participating in a mini-camp with the Utah Jazz, the Filipino youngster is taking part in another mini camp arranged by the Dallas Mavericks, his camp confirmed.

The 20-year old, who is currently deep in training in Los Angeles after the Jazz camp, is scheduled to fly to Dallas on Monday in the latest step to his bid to become the first homegrown Filipino to make an NBA team.

The June 5-6 camp (Tuesday and Wednesday, Manila time) should give the Mavericks a closer look at the 7-3 center, who his camp said will take part in more mini camps this summer.

The major goal, his camp said, is to get a slot in any of the teams in the NBA Summer League.

Sotto's mini camp with the Jazz was held less than a week ago, with his camp saying it was a 'great experience.'

Although focused on his NBA dream, Sotto has signed a two-year extension with Japan B.League side Hiroshima Dragonflies that includes an opt-out clause, in the event he makes an NBA team.