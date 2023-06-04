Kai Sotto confirms his desire to heed the call of Gilas duties in the World Cup.

Kai Sotto: 'I've never said no to playing for the country'

IN his own words, Kai Sotto "will never say no" to representing the Philippines.

And even with his forthcoming international commitments on the horizon, the Gilas big man is still locked in on securing a roster spot for the 2023 Fiba World Cup to be co-hosted by the country alongside Japan and Indonesia in August.

Speaking to Kom Noli Eala in his Power & Play Program, Sotto adamantly insisted on his desire to play for Gilas, contrary to what has been said about him in recent weeks.

“First of all, I never said no to representing my country. I've been playing for my country ever since I was fourteen years old," said Sotto in a teaser released by the program.

PHOTO: B.League



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There has been a lot of speculation on Sotto's availability for Gilas in the global showcase, more so after Gilas coach Chot Reyes said the national team is set to gather this week under the premise that the big man won't be playing for the team.

"I don't think about what other people say about me not wanting to join [Gilas for the World Cup. I'm just focusing on [the present]," he added. "And again, I've never said no to playing for my country because that's been my dream ever since I started playing basketball.”

His top two dreams, Sotto said, is to make the NBA and play for the country.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sotto recently took part in a series of mini-camps with the Utah Jazz and will soon head to Las Vegas for the upcoming NBA Summer League in July.

In addition, he signed a fresh contract extension with Japan B.League side Hiroshima Dragonflies with a corresponding NBA opt-out clause should he be drafted or signed by an NBA team in the current offseason.

Watch Now

Gilas Pilipinas will ramp up its World Cup preparations starting with a tune-up match against European side Lithuania in late June.