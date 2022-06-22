Cone to act as assistant coach for Miami Heat Summer League team

TIM Cone will temporarily leave Barangay Ginebra as he has accepted the invitation to be part of the coaching staff of the Miami Heat summer league team.

“I’ve been invited to work with the Heat for their Summer League team which starts in San Francisco to Vegas. The bottomline is I’ll be an assistant coach to their head coach which is Malik Allen. He will coach the Summer League team. Eric Spolestra doesn’t involve himself in the Summer League,” said revealed in an interview with Paolo Del Rosario of Cignal TV.

Richard Del Rosario will take over from Cone starting with the July 1 match against Converge, the first of four games that Cone will miss.

