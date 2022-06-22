Cone hiring in line with Gilas goal of assembling best World Cup team: Chot

CHOT Reyes said the addition of Tim Coneto the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff was a product of the recent meeting between Manny V. Pangilinan of the MVP group and Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corporation.

Reyes said the national team is lookig to form the best team possible not just for the players but also the coaches.

“Those were one of the salient points discussed,” said Reyes, referring to the meeting between RSA and MVP. “The rest, you have to ask the people involved because I’m not at liberty to discuss the others except for just a real, more closer collaboration for the national team.”

Reyes said the inclusion of Cone is similar to the move during the build-up for the 2014 Fiba World Cup where Gilas put in a strong coaching staff that included eventual national team coach Tab Baldwin.

“I’m here to form the best team possible, not only the players but also the coaching staff,” said Reyes. “When we prepared the team in 2013 for the World Cup in 2014, we got Tab Baldwin, we got Nacho Lezcano, Norman Black, we had a very strong staff then. I think that was one of the secrets for our great performance in the World Cup. I’m doing the same here.”

“We had Nenad on staff, and now Tim Cone. Goldwin is already on the staff together with coach Jong Uichico, coach Josh Reyes. We have a pretty solid staff,” said Reyes.

Reyes said he approached Cone as early as his first day as Gilas Pilipinas coach if he would be interested to join the national team program.

“Practically, the next day, when I was appointed February 1 this year, the next day, tinawagan ko na siya. He was always on top of the list. But siyempre, it’s not that easy. We had to take a look at his commitments, his schedules. We’ve been constantly talking. And finally, [it happened] because of the meeting of the two top managements,” said Reyes.

It is still uncertain what role Tim Cone will have with the loaded coaching staff. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua also confirmed that Cone’s inclusion to the national team coaching staff was discussed in the meeting between Pangilinan and Ang.

“Sabi ni (PBA chairman Ricky Vargas), baka puwede ho namin mahirap si Tim Cone para sa 2023,” said Chua.

Reyes said Gilas is still looking for the time when Cone will formally join the team.

“We are just finding the right time and schedule to come to practice right away,” Reyes said.

