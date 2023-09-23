Boston Celtics signing defensive wing Lamar Stevens

THE Boston Celtics are adding power forward Lamar Stevens.

Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, starting 25 games and making a total of 62 appearances last season for the Cavaliers.

See Pacers seeking trade partner as Buddy Hield contract talks fall through

The 26-year-old 6-foot-6 forward joins a Boston squad that features Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis along with young forwards Oshae Brissett and Sam Hauser.

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Stevens and the Celtics have agreed to a deal, according to Shams Charania.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph