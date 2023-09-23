Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 23
    NBA

    Boston Celtics signing defensive wing Lamar Stevens

    Stevens started 25 games for the Cavaliers last season
    by from the web
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Boston Celtics are adding power forward Lamar Stevens.

    Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, starting 25 games and making a total of 62 appearances last season for the Cavaliers.

    See Pacers seeking trade partner as Buddy Hield contract talks fall through

    The 26-year-old 6-foot-6 forward joins a Boston squad that features Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis along with young forwards Oshae Brissett and Sam Hauser.

    Lamar Stevens

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Stevens and the Celtics have agreed to a deal, according to Shams Charania.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again