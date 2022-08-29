Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Huge blow for Celtics, Italy as Danilo Gallinari injured in Fiba game

    Danilo Gallinari powers Italy in the third period before going down with a knee injury.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    DANILO Gallinari sustained a medial collateral ligament tear in his left knee while playing for Italy in the Fiba Basketball World Cup European qualifiers.

    The Boston Celtics forward had 17 points, with 15 coming in the third quarter, on 6 of 7 shooting in 15 minutes before suffering the knee injury in Italy’s 91-84 home win over Georgia.

    Italy matched Spain at 5-1 on top of Group L.

    The 34-year-old Gallinari in June signed a two-year $13.3 million deal with the Celtics.

    Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Hawks last season.

