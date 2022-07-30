National U stretches UCBL streak to three with win over Adamson

NATIONAL University streaked to its third win to advance to the quarterfinals while Centro Escolar University kept its own bid alive with its second straight win in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament on Friday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Bulldogs leaned on a big fourth quarter show to beat the Adamson Falcons, 72-68.

See Amores hit with indefinite ban as punch leaves Belmonte with busted mouth

The CEU Scorpions came through with a 41-point second quarter explosion to beat the University of the Batangas Brahmans, 103-88, in Group B play.

The win enabled the Bulldogs to secure the solo lead apart from clinching the first quarterfinal berth while the Scorpions evened their record at 2-2 – thanks to the stellar performances of Christian Malacana, Ayodeji Balugon and Jhomel Ancheta.

In the lone Group A match, Emilio Aguinaldo College boosted its quarterfinal bid by trouncing Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 88-65.

Continue reading below ↓

Only reigning UAAP titlist University of the Philippines (3-0) and NU have so far secured berths to the next round of the 12-team tournament going into the last four playing dates of the eliminations.

Steve Nash Enriquez starred for the Bulldogs with 19 points and five boards, John Lloyd Clemente scored 10 and Omar John added eight.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Eli Ramos scores 12 for Adamson.

The Falcons, who absorbed their first defeat in three games, were paced by Matty Erolon with 17 points and Eli Ramos with 12.

The EAC Generals, who also logged their second win in four starts, drew inspired games from Boging Bajon and Nathaniel Consejo, who combined for 27 points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.