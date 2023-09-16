Set for EASL, Meralco also seeing action in Doha Int'l Championship

MERALCO won't be only representing the country in the East Asia Super League (EASL), but in another international tournament as well.

The Bolts are bound for Qatar next week to compete in the eight-team Doha International Basketball Championship.

Coach Luigi Trillo made the disclosure as the team is now in the process of preparing for the meet topbilled by multi-titled team Sagesse of Lebanon.

Other teams seeing action are Beirut , Zamalek of Egypt, FUS Rabat of Morocco, AL Ahli SC of Qatar, Diljah of Iraq, and AL Ahly of Libya.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Just the other day, the EASL announced Meralco will replace Barangay Ginebra when its first ever home-and-away season begins on Oct. 11

