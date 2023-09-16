Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Set for EASL, Meralco also seeing action in Doha Int'l Championship

    Meralco one of eight teams vyinfg for honors in Doha cagefest
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MERALCO won't be only representing the country in the East Asia Super League (EASL), but in another international tournament as well.

    The Bolts are bound for Qatar next week to compete in the eight-team Doha International Basketball Championship.

    Coach Luigi Trillo made the disclosure as the team is now in the process of preparing for the meet topbilled by multi-titled team Sagesse of Lebanon.

    Other teams seeing action are Beirut , Zamalek of Egypt, FUS Rabat of Morocco, AL Ahli SC of Qatar, Diljah of Iraq, and AL Ahly of Libya.

    Luigi Trillo

    Just the other day, the EASL announced Meralco will replace Barangay Ginebra when its first ever home-and-away season begins on Oct. 11

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
