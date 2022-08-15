Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mapua Cardinals forfeit another game due to COVID-19

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Randy Alcantara Mapua coach
    Mapua is set to drop its seventh game.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    MAPUA forfeited its second straight game in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a number of its players still being under the weather.

    The league released a statement on Monday as the Cardinals will drop their second straight game via default.

    See NU gains quarters as Mapua forfeits

    Six players "have high fever and are in isolation for non-COVID-19-related illnesses," according to the team, which forfeits the scheduled 1 p.m. game against Arellano.

    The Cardinals also lost their game via default on Sunday as they failed to deploy a team for their game against National University.

    Mapua sunk to a 0-7 win-loss record in Group A and will have its final game against Emilio Aguinaldo College on Sunday, although players will be tested once again and will only be cleared to play once they receive negative antigen tests.

    "Filoil EcoOil Sports is putting the health and safety of the participants at an utmost priority with regular antigen tests conducted among players, coaches, and staff with the government-mandated protocols pursuant to those agreed upon by the organizers, the city government of San Juan, and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) being consistently observed at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan," the statement ended.

