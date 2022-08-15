Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Gilas update, PBA roundup and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    Tropang Giga advance

    TNT has reached the Philippine Cup finals, finishing off Magnolia, 87-74, in Game Six on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

    Jayson Castro took charge again, scoring 26 points in over 28 minutes of play off the bench as main gunner Mikey Williams had a tough night, 5 for 16 including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc, finishing with 15 points.

    Philippine Cup finalist last year also against TNT, Magnolia bows out this time at the round of four stage.

    Ian Sangalang had a double-double 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Calvin Abueva also had 16 points but was held scoreless the entire second half before fouling out.

    Club vs country

    Chot Reyes TNT

    WHILE TNT plays in the Philippine Cup final that starts in a week, Gilas Pilipinas is set to travel to Beirut next week for a game against Lebanon.

    The Filipinos face the Lebanese on Aug. 26 then host Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

    Coach Chot Reyes says it’s country over club for him, and the grind starts with the Philippine men’s basketball team assembling for training on Monday.

    “Gilas Pilipinas is the priority,” Reyes said after the Tropang Giga finished off the Magnolia Hotshots in six games in the Philippine Cup semifinals.

    Bolts force Game Seven

    Cliff Hodge

    MERALCO came up with a 16-2 run in the closing minutes to score a 96-92 win over San Miguel, forcing a decider in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series.

    Chris Newsome scored 19, while Aaron Black and Cliff Hodge added 17 each as the Bolts again leveled the series.

    Neither team has won consecutive matches in this showdown, with SMB taking Games One, Three and Five, and Meralco bouncing right back each time.

    It was a massive collapse for SMB, which took control, 42-26, in the second quarter and held a 10-point lead with 4:23 to play.

    June Mar Fajardo led San Miguel with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

    Game Seven is set on Wednesday.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

