Cone explains why 'shoo-in' Almazan was left out of Gilas lineup

IF not for a family matter, Raymond Almazan could have been with the Philippine men’s team to Lebanon for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Deputy coach Tim Cone made the disclosure about the Meralco big foregoing the chance to represent the country again as he had to tend to his elder son Jacob.

Cone added the 6-foot-8 Gilas would have been a shoo-in for the final roster against the Cedars had he been available for the August 25 outing at the Stade Nouhad Naufal Arena in Beirut.

See: Gilas sets 13-man squad ahead of game against Lebanon

“Raymond was super excited to join but had to beg off due to family issues regarding the health of his son,” Cone tweeted hours before the team's departure for Lebanon on Monday night.

“He certainly would have made the 12.”

As it is, the 33-year-old had to be left out of the 13-man team bound for Lebanon composed of Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, Carl Tamayo, Roosevelt Adams, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Ray Parks Jr. Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Continue reading below ↓

Almazan did mention he’s son was confined in a hospital for almost a week during the Philippine semifinals between Meralco and San Miguel Beer.

Watch Now

It was also the same reason why the Meralco big man failed to regularly attend the Gilas practice shortly after the Bolts were eliminated from the playoffs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.