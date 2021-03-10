Makati left with only five players for MPBL North finals decider

MAKATI will have only five players for Wednesday’s knockout match against San Juan in the MPBL Lakan Season at the Subic Convention Center.

The five players are David Carlos, Edwin Asoro, Bhabap Sta. Maria, Carlo Lloren and Kako Morales.

Makati faces a daunting task against San Juan, which went full force for the MPBL bubble.

The Super Crunch are now without their pre-pandemic key players due to a salary dispute.

Most of the players have also took to social media their gripes to management.

Despite the issues, Makati was still able to send a team in the Subic bubble for North Division finals that took a year to resume.

Among the players that didn’t make the trip were Juneric Baloria, Jeckster Apinan, Cedrick Ablaza, Rudy Lingganay, and Joseph Sedurifa, who were key players in Makati’s run during Lakan Season in which it finished third in the eliminations.

Makati beat second seed Manila to arrange a division finals duel with San Juan.

