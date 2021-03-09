Key Makati Crunch players gone from MPBL playoffs due to pay dispute

WHEN the Makati Super Crunch take the floor on Wednesday for their winner-take-all match against the San Juan Knights for the North division crown, don’t be surprised if the players look a little unfamiliar.

This is because most of the key players from the squad that nipped San Juan, 91-88, in the pre-pandemic Game Two last year are no longer playing because of an apparent conflict with team management.

Those not taking the court for the deciding Game Three includes versatile wingman Juneric Baloria, skilled forwards Cedric Ablaza and Jeckster Apinan, crafty guard Rudy Lingganay and ace two-guard Joseph Sedurifa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

According to a source who has knowledge of the team’s developments, the players were supposed to receive wages for the months of March and April of 2020. However, not a single penny reached their pockets.

Several of the team’s players have gone on social media to express their disappointment with how their efforts have gone to waste.

Continue reading below ↓

“Dugo at pawis gising 6am para punta practice nag ta trabaho paka hirap para makarating san man kame ngayun! Grabe sacrifices namin mga players makarating lang sa North Finals andami team nangarap para makarating kung san man kame ngaun nauwi lang sa wala! Lumalaban naman kame ng patas kaso ganon talaga meron ibang tao hindi na appreciate pag hihirap namin mga players!” read a post by Baloria on Facebook.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

“Mga brothers!! Feels really bad what happen sa team natin. 1 step nalang para we have chance na MAGCHAMPION but hindi nanatin control to e. We gave our best every training every game! We work hard for almost 1 year para marating natin kung nsan mn tayo kaya hndi natin deserve ung ngyare ngaun!! Still im proud sa team natin!!” read another Facebook post by Ablaza.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The source relayed that four homegrown players will be taking the court on Wednesday and will be joined by several replacement players.

Efforts to reach Makati team management have yet to bear fruit at posting time, although sources bared that Baloria and Co. were actually asking for a far bigger sum than they are claiming.

Team insiders said the Super Crunch only got the homegrowns on board so the team will be able to scrimmage.