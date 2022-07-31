Mac Guadana leads fourth-quarter run as Lyceum holds off JRU

LYCEUM nailed its second win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, holding off Jose Rizal University, 80-73, on Sunday in San Juan.

Mac Guadana sparked the Pirates' telling 9-0 run to turn a close 61-59 lead to a 70-59 advantage with 6:02 left to play. Lyceum stretched its lead to as big as 14 points, 77-63.

The Heavy Bombers cut the lead down to six, 77-71, after an Agem Miranda bucket with 45.1 ticks left, but Guadana canned a dagger step back three with 22.4 seconds remaining to seal the win.

It capped off his 13-point, 7-assist performance as he scored eight points in the fourth period to help Lyceum improve to 2-0 in Group B.

"Medyo nagkaroon ng diskusyunan kanina at nara-rattle sila nung nakakabalik na yung JRU eh. But we just enjoyed the game. Pag nage-enjoy kami sa game, doon nawawala yung pressure," said coach Gilbert Malabanan.

JM Bravo paced the Pirates with 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while John Barba chimed in 11 points and three boards.

Miranda carried JRU with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals, but his efforts weren't enough to stop his side from sliding to its third straight loss.

The Scores:

LPU 80 -- Bravo 17, Guadana 13, Bravo 11, Penafiel 9, Umali 6, Larupay 4, Culanay 3, Aviles 3, Omandac 3, Caduyac 3, Navarro 2, Cunanan 2, Montano 2, Venoya 2, Villegas 0.

JRU 73 -- Miranda 15, Sy 10, Guiab 9, Medina 8, Gonzales 7, Arenal 6, Celis 6, Dela Rosa 5, Villarin 3, Delos Santos 2, De Leon 2, Bongay 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 36-32, 59-55, 80-73.

