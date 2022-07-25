EAC gets act together in second half to frustrate UE

EMILIO Aguinaldo College fought back from a 13-point deficit to shock University of the East, 72-65, for its first win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday in San Juan.

Adam Doria powered had 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep, to go with three assists as the Generals rallied from a 41-28 deficit late in the first half.

See Gilas U16 standout Renzo Competente looking for best UAAP opportunity

JP Maguliano added 13 points, seven boards, and four assists, as Nat Cosejo and Erlan Umpad both had seven points.

Their efforts were crucial in EAC's second half fightback as it dropped 23 points in the final period including a 14-3 finishing kick after trailing, 62-58 with 4:37 left to play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Very evident that we're too tight. I told them to not get pressured kahit na UAAP team yung kalaban namin," said coach Oliver Bunyi as the Generals joined UP and Adamson as the early leaders in Group A.

Continue reading below ↓

Rookie CJ Payawal led the Red Warriors with 12 points built from two triples, to go with six rebounds, as Kyle Paranada scored 10.

The scores:

EAC 72 - Ad. Doria 21, Maguliano 13, Cosejo 7, Umpad 7, Gurtiza 6, Robin 5, Balowa 4, Dominguez 4, An. Doria 3, Luciano 2, Cosa 0, Cabuhat 0, Vista 0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

UE 65 - Payawal 12, K. Paranada 10, N. Paranada 9, Sawat 7, Beltran 6, Antiporda 6, Pascual 6, Pagsanjan 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 0, Tulabut 0.

Quarterscores: 20-24; 30-41; 49-55; 72-65.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.