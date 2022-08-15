Lyceum beats San Sebastian, clinches spot in Filoil Cup quarters

LYCEUM got its act together in the fourth quarter to put away a 75-64 victory over San Sebastian and clinch a quarterfinal spot in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday in San Juan.

Renzo Navarro led the way with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep, alongside four assists and three rebounds to push the Pirates up to 5-1 in Group B.

"Yung mga wins na nakuha namin, sobrang laki para sa team given yung standings namin last season. Malaking bagay na nakikita naming nanalo kami at nagwo-work yung pinagtatrabahuan namin," said the senior guard.

Lyceum recovered from a listless third quarter that allowed the Golden Stags to seize a 56-52 lead, responding with a 14-2 charge to restore order and take the 67-58 lead with 3:32 to play after a Shawn Umali bucket.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Maverick Venoya added 12 points, six boards, and four dimes, as Umali got nine points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

San Sebastian once again deployed majority of its Team B players and fell to a 2-3 record.

Milo Janao drained three triples for his 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals in the defeat. With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

Video

The scores:

Lyceum - Navarro 13, Venoya 12, Umali 9, Villegas 8, Barba 7, Guadana 7, Penafiel 7, Culanay 6, Cunanan 4, Garro 2, Larupay 0, Aviles 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 64 - Janao 18, Suico 11, Paglinawan 7, P. Gabat 7, Ventura 7, Cruz 3, Barroga 3, Castor 3, R. Gabat 2, Rodriguez 2, Segodia 1, Concha 0, Radam 0.

Quarterscores: 19-10; 37-29; 52-53; 75-64.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.