Casajeros, Garcia bury hatchet days after MPBL spitting incident

LORDY Casajeros and San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia have buried the hatchet days after the spitting incident that found the two mired in controversy.

In a post shared by San Juan's Facebook page, the two were seen shaking hands with the Knights team owner Sen. Jinggoy Estrada serving as the mediator.

Garcia was seen spitting on Casajeros during San Juan's game against Valenzuela last Monday, an act that was broadcasted on national television.

Casajeros earlier said that he wanted the mentor to be suspended for his "unprofessional" behavior and said that the conduct was unbecoming of a coach.

For his part, Garcia has since apologized for his actions and said that it was totally "uncalled for."

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has since dropped the hammer on Garcia, suspending him for three months and a P60,000 fine for his actions.

San Juan has also suspended Garcia for one month without pay.

