Lester Prosper works out with Kai Sotto, calls Pinoy prodigy ‘young legend’

LOOK who would Kai Sotto run into while training in Miami, Florida.

It’s Indonesian naturalized player Lester Prosper.

Prosper shared a video and photo of him and the 7-foot-3 Filipino prodigy as they crossed paths while training at the DBC Training Center in Miami.

The former Terrafirma import was back in the US after the final qualifier for the FIBA Asia Cup originally slated in Clark, Pampanga, and later moved to Doha, Qatar, was postponed at the last minute following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-11 Prosper and Sotto were supposed to tangle with each other during the scheduled qualifier, which has since been moved on June 16 to 20 inside the Clark bubble.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sotto passed up on playing for the NBA G League Ignite team in order to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the aborted tournament.

“You already know we’ve got the boy in here,” Prosper introduced Sotto in the 13-second video that also featured DBC strength and conditioning trainer Felix Flores.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He later referred to the 18-year-old Sotto as ‘young legend.’

In a separate photo, Prosper is shown with Sotto and pro basketball skills trainer Stanley Remy.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.