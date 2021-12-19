Final buzzer sounds for legendary Red Cubs coach Ato Badolato

LEGENDARY coach Ato Badolato passed away on Sunday.

The multi-titled former San Beda Red Cubs coach suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and died at the Philippine General Hospital where he was rushed.

He was 74 and was about to celebrate his 75th birthday on Dec. 30.

Badolato was already hospitalized in November for difficulty in breathing and underwent an unsuccessful angioplasty weeks back.

He was supposed to undergo another surgery in March.

Badolato was the architect of the successful San Beda high schook program which produced some of the most notable basketball players for the better part of the past five decades, among them the PBA's only rookie MVP Benjie Paras, Ronnie Magsanoc, Dindo Pumaren, as well as active players led by LA Tenorio, JVee Casio, and Baser Amer.

Even as he stepped away from the sidelines, he remained an ardent supporter of basketball as he shared his wisdom to the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup, and the Fr. Martin Cup.

Badolato leaves a lasting legacy not just to the Bedan but also to the Philippine basketball community for the contributions he has made.

