Latvian club Riga rules Fiba 3x3 Cebu Masters tournament

NAURIS Miezis scored the last seven points, including the game-winning free throw with 4.8 seconds to spare as Riga reigned supreme in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go Fiba 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters with a 21-19 win over Antwerp on Sunday at SM Seaside City.

The Latvian star, who was the 2020 World Tour MVP, dropped 10 points and three rebounds to also claim the tour's top individual honors.

"I think I'm born for this moment," said Miezis as Riga calimed the US$40,000 (P2.3 million) top prize.

Karlis Lasmanis added six points, Edgars Krumins had three and and Agnus Cavars scored two for Riga, which earned its second Masters tournament after winning the Montreal event in September.

Thibaut Vervoort had seven points and four rebounds for Antwerp.

How Pinoys fared

Cebu Chooks went winless in Pool A, losing to Antwerp, 16-11, and Omaha 3Ball, 21-14.

The quartet of Mac Tallo, Mike Nzeusseu, Zach Huang, and Brendon Ramirez finished in 10th place in the tour.

Manila Chooks failed to make it past the qualifying draw.

The quartet of Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Ken Holmqvist, and Henry Iloka beat Ludhiana INBL of India, 21-17, but fell to Doha of Qatar, 21-16, to end up in 13th place.

