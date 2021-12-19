Former Red Cubs Tenorio, Esplana lead tribute to coach Ato Badolato

TRIBUTES poured in after Philippine basketball lost another great in coach Edmundo 'Ato' Badolato.

Players and peers alike, mostly from the San Beda community which he called home for the majority of his life, celebrated Badolato's life and legacy after the multi-titled coach died on Sunday night from a heart attack. He was 74.

"Will miss you Ato. Ikaw ang malaking rason bakit ako nandito sa position ko ngayon. Tatanawin ko malaking utang na loob lahat ng ginawa mo sa akin bilang isang player," wrote Ginebra LA Tenorio, who played for the Red Cubs in high school.

Continue reading below ↓

PBA and UAAP champion coach Eric Altamirano shared: "Being under your wing has been a blessing to my life. Good bye Coach Ato, my mentor, father figure, and friend. Thank you for everything."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

San Beda Red Lions team manager Jude Roque paid tribute on Facebook, writing, "Sad day for the Bedan community as legendary high school basketball coach Ato Badolato passes away. RIP Coach Ato."

San Beda BEST

"Maraming salamat sa lahat ng tinuro mo sakin. Wala pang Milo BEST pero meron ng San Beda BEST (Badolato Edmundo Scientific Training)," said former PBA Rookie of the Year and Red Cubs guard Gerry Esplana.

"I learned the basic fundamentals through your program. I learned to play organized basketball through you. I became successful in my career because I have a strong basketball foundation."

Borgie Hermida added, "Let's pray for the eternal repose of Coach Ato Badolato who joined our creator this evening. May you Rest in Peace To. You will alwaye be remembered as a Bedan icon. You will be missed."

Those who Badolato passed the baton to vowd to continue the legacy.

"Promise coach, susundin ko yung payo mo sa akin. You will forever be the GOAT coach in high school basketball. Mahal na mahal ka namin coach and we will do everything we can to keep your legacy alive. Salamat sa lahat, 'To. GO SAN BEDA FIGHT!!!," wrote current Red Cubs head coach Manu Inigo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mindoro-EOG Burlington Tamaraws coach Britt Reroma added: "Rest in Peace to my mentor, my second father, my coach, Ato. Maraming salamat sa lahat. Hindi ko maabot kung saan man ako ngayon kung hindi dahil sa yo. Mahal na mahal ka namin."

Badolato was considered as one of the best high school tacticians in the country, coaching the Red Cubs for 37 years and taking home 37 NCAA juniors titles while helping discover and develop some of the best basketball players in the nation.

Continue reading below ↓

He passed away due to cardiac arrest.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.