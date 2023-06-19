La Salle Green Archers rip NU Bulldogs to set up finale vs UP

DE La Salle fired on all cylinders to oust defending Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup champion National University, 86-73, on Monday and set up a final showdown against UAAP rival University of the Philippines.

Kevin Quiambao posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists off the bench as the Green Archers moved a win away from a rare sweep of the annual preseason tournament.

The Maroons reached the finals for the first time by swamping the Perpetual Altas, 104-69.

“These guys are stepping up to the challenge," said La Salle coach Topex Robinson, who made it all the way to the finals in his first tournament in charge since replacing Derrick Pumaren.

"They know how important it is [to win], but at the same time we remind ourselves that we don’t want to take the joy out of what we’re doing. Yun yung importante. Winning is the byproduct of enjoying each other’s company.”

Veteran guard Mark Nonoy followed with 14 points and four steals while La Salle showed its depth with a big 51-37 edge in bench scoring.

Overall, the Green Archers shot 44 percent (20/45) from the field and 33% (11/33) from beyond the three-point arc.

Jake Figueroa led the NU offense today with 13 points while also grabbing eight rebounds. Lead guard Kean Baclaan also notched 11 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

The scores:

FIRST GAME

UP 104 - Cagulangan 15, Abadiano 14, Cansino 10, Lopez 10, Belmonte 9, Alter 9, Briones 8, Alarcon 7, Diouf 6, Gagate 6, Torculas 6, Pablo 2, Torres 2, Felicilda 0.

PERPETUAL 69 - Boral 12, Ferreras 12, Razon 11, Abis 8, Ramirez 8, Niturz 7, Nunez 4, Pagaran 3, Barcuma 2, Movida 2, Cuevas 0, Gelsano 0, Orgo 0, Roque 0, Sevilla 0,

Quarters: 20-19, 56-33, 79-55, 104-69

SECOND GAME

DLSU 86 - Quiambao 17, Nonoy 14, Nelle 9, M. Phillips 9, Escandor 8, David 6, Golena 5, B. Phillips 5, Nwankwo 4, Austria 3, Abadam 2, Macalalag 2,Manuel 2, Cortez 0, Policarpio 0

NU 73 - Figueroa 13, Baclaan 11, John 10, Malonzo 9, Manansala 8, Yu 8, Enriquez 3, Gulapa 3, Galinato 2, Jumamoy 2, Lim 2, Palacielo 2, Padrones 0, Parks 0, Periciano 0

Quarters: 28-14, 45-38, 69-50, 86-73