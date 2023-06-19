UP Maroons swamp Perpetual to reach Filoil Cup finals for first time

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines, riding the hot hands of JD Cagulangan, barged into the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals for the first time after outclassing Perpetual, 104-69, on Monday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Assured of their best finish in tournament history, the Fighting Maroons now go for a historic championship in the preseason tournament against the winner of the other semifinal pitting National University and La Salle.

The Fighting Maroons lost to the Green Archers, 83-90, and beat the Bulldogs, 72-65, in the group phase.

Cagulangan and CJ Cansino led the game-breaking 30-6 tear that erased a 26-27 deficit at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter and erected a massive 56-33 lead at halftime that the Altas never came close to overhauling.

Cagulangan fired 10 of his 15 points and Cansino shot all his 10 in that run.

“Going towards the finals on Wednesday, na-appreciate naming kahit we started slow, kahit we struggled at first, nakita nating nag-bounce back tayo,” said UP Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gerry Abadiano added 14 points while Francis Lopez chipped in 10 in a game where the Maroons led by as much as 36.

JP Boral and Carlo Ferreras showed the way with 12 points apiece for Perpetual, which still posted its best finish in the tournament.

The scores:

UP 104 - Cagulangan 15, Abadiano 14, Cansino 10, Lopez 10, Alter 9, Belmonte 9, Briones 8, Alarcon 7, Diouf 6, Torculas 6, Gagate 6, Torres 2, Pablo 2, Felicilda 0

PERPETUAL 69 - Ferreras 12, Boral 12, Razon 11, Abis 8, Ramirez 8, Nitura 7, Nunez 4, Pagaran 3, Barcuma 2, Movida 2, Roque 0, Sevilla 0, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0, Cuevas 0

QUARTERS: 20-19, 56-33, 79-55, 104-69