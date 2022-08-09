Kyle Paranada shows way as UE stuns Adamson for third win

UNIVERSITY of the East claimed another big fish in Adamson, taking a 70-63 win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

Kyle Paranada poured 14 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds as the Red Warriors scored their third win in seven games.

See Ato Barba sparks late surge as Lyceum downs Letran

"Sana nga di na tsamba," sighed coach Jack Santiago. "I think ang gameplan namin is the same with Adamson which is to give the other players a chance to play. Medyo nag-step up yung aking mga bench, mas maganda ang naging resulta."

Onzo Lorenzana chipped in 12 points and six boards, as CJ Payawal and Abdul Sawat had 11 points each.

UE limited Adamson to just three points in the second period, preventing the San Marcelino crew from scoring a field goal in the frame to take a 42-21 halftime lead.

Harvey Pagsanjan sat the game out for the Red Warriors but his presence was hardly missed.

Continue reading below ↓

Cedrick Manzano had 15 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks for Adamson, which fell to 4-2. With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

The Scores:

UE 70 - K. Paranada 14, Lorenzana 12, Sawat 11, Payawal 11, N. Paranada 10, Remogat 5, Guevarra 4, Abatayo 2, Beltran 1, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Adamson 63 - Manzano 15, Lastimosa 14, Torres 9, Maata 8, Manlapaz 6, Douanga 5, V. Magbuhos 3, Hanapi 2, W. Magbuhos 1, Erolon 0, Dignadice 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18; 42-21; 56-43; 70-63.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.