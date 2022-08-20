EAC downs winless Mapua to end preseason stint on high note

EMILIO Aguinaldo College got a bit of a consolation in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, ending its campaign with an 80-63 trouncing of Mapua on Saturday in San Juan.

Kriss Gurtiza sparked the Generals' hot start as he fired 11 of his 15 points in their sizzling 21-7 first quarter.

Mapua still fought and got to within eight, 62-54, after a Jopet Soriano bucket with 6:55 to play, but EAC strung 12 unanswered points to restore order and bring the lead back to 20, 74-54, with 3:20 left.

"Napakalaking bagay nito especially that we won four games against good teams. We learned a lot from this experience," said coach Oliver Bunyi.

Ralph Bajon topscored for the Generals with 20 points built from three treys, on top of three rebounds and three assists, as JC Luciano had 14 points and seven boards in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

EAC finished its run at 4-4, a win shy of making it to Group A's top four, while keeping the hapless Mapua winless in eight games.

Soriano paced the Cardinals with 18 points and nine boards, as Marc Cuenco had 16 in the defeat. With reports from Juris Salvanera

Watch Now

The scores:

EAC 80 - Bajon 20, Gurtiza 15, Luciano 14, Umpad 9, Ad. Doria 8, Tolentino 5, Balowa 3, Liwag 2, An. Doria 2, Bacud 2, Maguliano 0, Dominguez 0, Cabuhat 0, Villaflor 0.

Mapua 63 - Soriano 18, Cuenco 16, Garcia 8, Hernandez 6, Salenga 4, Mercado 4, Cudiamat 3, Lacap 2, Milan 2, Evangelista 0.

Quarterscores: 21-7; 38-31; 60-45; 80-63.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.