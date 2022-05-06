Korea coach plans PH trip to look for Filipino import: report

KOREA national coach Cho Sang Hyun is returning to the Philippines soon not for any Fiba-related competitions but to recruit a potential Asian import.

A report of Naver Sports said the mentor is set to scour the country for a potential reinforcement as he looks to beef up the Changwon LG Sakers for the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

"From next season, the Asian Players Quota is also open to Filipino players so we plan to go there directly. I have a lot of work to do," he was quoted as saying.

The KBL has opened the doors for Filipino imports starting next season with Filipino talents being included in the Asian Players Quota, which was only previously open to Japanese players.

That rule, however, only applies to players who have both of their parents being Filipinos.

Changwon finished the 2021-22 season at seventh place with a 24-30 record behind imports Samardo Samuels and Egyptian center Assem Marei.

