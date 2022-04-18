Korean league to start accepting Filipino imports in 2022 season

SOUTH Korea is shaping to be the next frontier for Filipino basketball players as the Korean Basketball League (KBL) approved the expansion of its Asian Players Quota on Monday.

According to a report by Jumpball, the 10 teams in the KBL can recruit Filipino players for a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years starting in the 2022-23 season.

These players won't be counted against the clubs' two-import quota and will not have any playing restrictions for the duration of the league.

Naturalized players not included

This, however, only applies to players with Filipino parents and and not to naturalized players.

Previously, the KBL's Asian Players Quota is only limited to Japanese players. Taichi Nakamura was the first to sign in this initiative as he agreed to terms with Wonju DB Promy as early as the 2020-21 season.

The PBA and the KBL have been in talks for a possible partnership and talent exchange as early as January this year.

Pinoy players have taken their talent overseas the past few years, with brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks, and Kobe Paras going to Japan, Kai Sotto to Australia, and Jason Brickman and Jordan Heading playing in Taiwan.

