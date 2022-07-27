Kobe Monje, Pao Javillonar star as Letran dominates paint to beat JRU

NCAA champion Letran had a rousing debut in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, taking down Jose Rizal University, 79-66, on Wednesday in San Juan.

Kobe Monje stepped up for the Knights with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Paolo Javillonar added 11 points, five boards, three blocks, and two steals.

See NU Bulldogs use huge fourth quarter to beat Arellano Chiefs

Fran Yu put on the finishing touches in the victory, scoring five of the team's last seven points including the dagger three with 13.7 seconds left. He poured 10 points, four assists, and two rebounds.

"Ang daming hinahabol, lots of catching up to do pati conditioning. But we just want to bounce back kasi dikit-dikit ang laro namin sa mga liga," said coach Bonnie Tan of this breakthrough win in Group B.

Pao Javillonar and the Knights recover from a slow start. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Letran ruled the boards, 49 to 39, and scored 52 points in the paint.

JRU got 14 points each from Jason Celis and Ry dela Rosa.

The Heavy Bombers also slid to 0-2. With reports from Juris Salvanera

The scores:

Letran 79 - Monje 16, Javillonar 11, Yu 10, Paraiso 10, Bataller 9, Reyson 7, Sangalang 6, Caralipio 2, Tolentino 2, Ariar 2, Lantaya 2, Go 2, Guarino 0, Gaviola 0.

JRU 66 - Celis 14, Miranda 14, Dela Rosa 14, Sy 9, Arenal 4, De Leon 4, Guiab 4, Medina 2, Tan 1, Gonzales 0, Delos Santos 0, Villarin 0, Bongay 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarterscores: 9-13; 33-32; 60-41; 79-66.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.